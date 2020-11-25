VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $156.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cross Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.48.

NYSE:VMW opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $172.34.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

