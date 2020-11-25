VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $180.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $187.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cross Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

NYSE:VMW opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $172.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average is $88.98.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,694,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of VMware by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

