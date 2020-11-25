Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend by 700.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.64.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

