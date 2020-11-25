VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of VSL opened at GBX 70.79 ($0.92) on Wednesday. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 83.22 ($1.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 181.39, a current ratio of 181.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The stock has a market cap of $181.10 million and a PE ratio of 19.71.

In other news, insider Richard Levy bought 66,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £42,848.64 ($55,982.02).

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

