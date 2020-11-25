WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.