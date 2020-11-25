Wedbush Comments on Nuance Communications, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nuance Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software maker will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NUAN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $41.63 on Monday. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 256.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542,525 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $5,334,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,879,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,562,000 after acquiring an additional 309,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at $31,402,178.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,597 shares of company stock worth $12,191,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

