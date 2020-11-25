Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

WB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. Weibo has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,063,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,344,000 after buying an additional 985,125 shares during the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,238,000 after buying an additional 262,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Weibo by 722.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 128,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 112,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weibo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.