William Blair Initiates Coverage on MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $39.71 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

