World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD stock opened at $116.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $802.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $117.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $85,771.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,215.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $76,210.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,614 shares of company stock worth $730,371 over the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 349.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $189,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.