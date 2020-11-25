YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.03

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.03 and last traded at $92.25, with a volume of 2784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 1.47.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $899.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.