Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post sales of $121.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.24 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $118.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $478.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.52 million to $481.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $504.29 million, with estimates ranging from $487.26 million to $525.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

SRC opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.