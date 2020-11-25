Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report sales of $440.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $457.33 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $704.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

TGI stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.