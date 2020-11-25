ZENZO 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,577.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ZENZO has a market cap of $841,944.46 and $4,577.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00080135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00029368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00172852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.01057876 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00224739 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

