ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) & Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZipLink and Repay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repay $104.60 million 16.27 -$40.03 million N/A N/A

ZipLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay.

Profitability

This table compares ZipLink and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipLink N/A N/A N/A Repay -32.85% -6.54% -3.77%

Volatility & Risk

ZipLink has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ZipLink and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Repay 0 1 9 0 2.90

Repay has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.69%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than ZipLink.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Repay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repay beats ZipLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZipLink Company Profile

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

