-$0.03 EPS Expected for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NovaGold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) to announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NovaGold Resources.

NovaGold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 1,395,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,717. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

