$0.56 EPS Expected for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RLI’s earnings. RLI posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLI will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RLI.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

RLI stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.39. 121,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,964. RLI has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $105.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in RLI by 867.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.