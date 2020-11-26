$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $1.46. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 832,130 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,539,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 694.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 433,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $32.56. 757,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.46, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

