12,733 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $133.90 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

