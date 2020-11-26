144,050 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.46% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 456,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 190,525 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

