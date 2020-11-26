144,196 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,320,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 104.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,492,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,650,000 after acquiring an additional 252,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,142,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 544.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 159,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 134,708 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 149.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares during the period.

SKYY stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.02. 413,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,893. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70.

