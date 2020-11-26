14,700 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Purchased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 109,740 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 61.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 151.3% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 59,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,229,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 74,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

