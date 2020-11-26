$16.20 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report $16.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $15.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $66.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $66.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.55 million, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $62.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 907,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,682 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin and Minnesota. It accepts various deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.