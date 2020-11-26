1,754 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Diageo by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

DEO stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.66. 438,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,647. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $171.29. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day moving average is $139.81.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.