19,096 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.5325 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.