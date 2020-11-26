193,633 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.7% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,122,483 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73.

