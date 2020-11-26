$2.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $27.19. 738,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $27.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,614,000. No Street GP LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 515,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

