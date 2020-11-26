$20.02 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report $20.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.41 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $19.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $81.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $81.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.91 million, with estimates ranging from $81.25 million to $83.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDUS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 57,067 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.98. 149,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,372. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

