2,030 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,030 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,964,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,139,000 after purchasing an additional 837,752 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 647,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 145.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 948,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,027,000 after purchasing an additional 561,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $90,396,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,159. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

