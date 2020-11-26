$212.10 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will report sales of $212.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $223.19 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $185.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $833.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $844.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $978.02 million, with estimates ranging from $966.50 million to $989.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $218.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NESR. BidaskClub lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NESR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 145,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,486. The firm has a market cap of $786.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.