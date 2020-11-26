2,522 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,677 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,586,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,850 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,179,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,770,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,484 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17,408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,049,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 1,614,557 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

TSM opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $505.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

