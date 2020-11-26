43,826 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $420,990,000 after buying an additional 1,276,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $228,008,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $14.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.82. 26,394,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,987,423. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.38 and a 200 day moving average of $217.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $2,547,451.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 996,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,809,586.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,111 shares of company stock valued at $141,900,417 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.17.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

