465,406 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 465,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 153,796 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 362,652 shares during the period.

BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 245,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,982. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14.

