4NEW (KWATT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,235.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. 4NEW has a market cap of $20,224.63 and $11,235.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00355580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.40 or 0.03085403 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

