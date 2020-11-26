560 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,309,000 after purchasing an additional 209,804 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 115,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 141,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,465,000 after purchasing an additional 61,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $446.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,990 shares of company stock valued at $46,661,634. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

