63,819 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after buying an additional 802,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after buying an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $8.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.46. 13,817,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,018,455. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $216.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.41. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

