$68.70 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post $68.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $61.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $216.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $217.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $261.63 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $267.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLAR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. 174,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $446.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.05. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

