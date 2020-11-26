72,263 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $134,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.37. 102,521 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.55. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

