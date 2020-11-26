94,768 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

ABT stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,224,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $188.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.74. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,773 shares of company stock worth $13,600,558. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

