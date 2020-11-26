A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.10

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 95573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

