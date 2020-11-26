Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Shares of ANF opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.