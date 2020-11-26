Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $464.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.67. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 697.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

