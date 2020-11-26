Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

ACRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 173,834 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 338,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $142.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.