Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

ACRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 173,834 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 338,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $142.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.