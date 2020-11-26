Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Million

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post sales of $1.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 million to $6.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.87 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $142.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

