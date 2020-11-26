Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) (LON:ADT1) Shares Gap Down to $126.00

Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) (LON:ADT1) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $126.00, but opened at $121.50. Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) shares last traded at $121.50, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.79.

About Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) (LON:ADT1)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

