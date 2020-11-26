Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $86.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

