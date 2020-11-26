Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 841,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,302,000 after acquiring an additional 287,026 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,318,000 after acquiring an additional 309,209 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,626,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,376,000 after acquiring an additional 519,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $86.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.