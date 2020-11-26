Advisors Preferred LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in eBay by 790.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,398 shares of company stock worth $3,350,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

Shares of EBAY opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.