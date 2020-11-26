Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Aegion alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aegion by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aegion by 49.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Aegion by 26.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aegion by 19.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.