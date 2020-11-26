Aeron Market Cap Hits $359,654.67 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $359,654.67 and $31,620.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00022743 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00360601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.26 or 0.03074679 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

