Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Audrey B. Tillman Sells 11,954 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AFL opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

